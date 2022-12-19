TNI News Headlines – December 19, 2022

⏺️Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra & Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the preparations for Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 at Birsha Munda International Hockey Stadium.

⏺️ M issing Boy Amrit rescued by Nayagarh Police.

⏺️ Additional District Judge (ADJ)-3 rejects ED’s bail petition to to take Archana Nag on another 2-day remand for further questioning; Archana sent to Jharpada jail.

⏺️ 11-day Bargarh Dhanu Jatra will be held from December 27 to January 6.

⏺️ BJP to launch ‘Mandi Chala Abhiyan’ from December 22 over paddy procurement irregularities across Odisha.

⏺️ Illegal liquor manufacturing unit raided near Danapur railway station in Bihar’s Patna.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ ‘Objectionable’ content taught in MP madrassas will be scrutinised, says Narottam Mishra, says Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra.

⏺️ Rajasthan Government announces 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL Beneficiaries from April 1, 2023.

⏺️ Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19.

⏺️ Jharkhand man Dildar Ansari kills wife Rabita Paharaiya, chops body into 50 pieces.; police have recovered 18 pieces of the victim’s body from different places.

⏺️ 12 members resign from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee saying there is a need for a strong struggle to dethrone KCR.