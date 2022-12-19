TNI News Headlines – December 19, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra & Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed the preparations for Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 at Birsha Munda International Hockey Stadium.
⏺️Missing Boy Amrit rescued by Nayagarh Police.
 
⏺️Additional District Judge (ADJ)-3 rejects ED’s bail petition to to take Archana Nag on another 2-day remand for further questioning; Archana sent to Jharpada jail.
 
⏺️11-day Bargarh Dhanu Jatra will be held from December 27 to January 6.
 
⏺️BJP to launch ‘Mandi Chala Abhiyan’ from December 22 over paddy procurement irregularities across Odisha.
 
⏺️Illegal liquor manufacturing unit raided near Danapur railway station in Bihar’s Patna.
 
⏺️‘Objectionable’ content taught in MP madrassas will be scrutinised, says Narottam Mishra, says Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra.
 
⏺️Rajasthan Government announces 12 gas cylinders in a year at Rs 500 each to BPL Beneficiaries from April 1, 2023.
 
⏺️Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19.
 
⏺️Jharkhand man Dildar Ansari kills wife Rabita Paharaiya, chops body into 50 pieces.; police have recovered 18 pieces of the victim’s body from different places.
 
⏺️12 members resign from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee saying there is a need for a strong struggle to dethrone KCR.
 
⏺️57% of the respondents asked Elon Musk to step down as Head of Twitter while voting on his POLL.
