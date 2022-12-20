Mamita Meher Murder Accused Gobinda Sahu dies by Suicide

TNI Bureau: Contractor Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in high-profile Mamita Meher Murder case died by suicide inside Kantabanji Jail in Balangir district on Tuesday.

He was found hanging from a rope. Sahu was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He had applied for bail in the Orissa High Court recently, which was rejected. He was supposed to be produced in the local court today. It’s not immediately known how he found the rope inside the jail.

Gobinda Sahu was accused of Mamita Meher of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district, who was worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling.

Her body parts were found buried in an under-construction stadium at Mahaling.