Dharmendra asks Nabarangpur Dist Admin to prepare Knowledge Roadmap for 10 years

TNI Bureau: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked the Nabarangpur district administration to draw up a knowledge roadmap for 10 years.

Pradhan reviewed various programmes including capacity building of teachers in primary and higher education institutions while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Nabarangpur College.

He suggested to the Odisha Government to declare the Nabarangpur College as a Government institution.

He also reviewed promotion of skill development and strengthening entrepreneurship capacity of the locals and their employment.

Since Nabarangpur is one of the aspirational districts, the Narendra Modi Government has been giving importance on skilling and achievement of 100% literacy in the district, the Union Minister stated.

On completion of the 115 km of road under the Centre’s Bharatmala project linking Raipur with Visakhapatnam via Nabarangpur district which is expected to complete by December 2023, will witness socio-economic development, the Union Educational Minister further stated.

Dharmendra also praised the use of Israel technology by the farmers of the district.