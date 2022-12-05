Honeytrap Case: Archana Nag remanded to 7-day ED Remand

By Sagarika Satapathy
Honeytrap Case: Archana Nag remanded 7-day ED Remand

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the Archana Nag Honeytrap case, has been allowed by the court to take her on a remand for 7 days.

Earlier the ED had sought 15-day remand of Archana to dig more into the case.

She will now be produced before the Court on December 13.

Related Posts

TNI News Headlines – December 05, 2022

Trophy Tour of FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 kicks…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Archana, who was produced in a court today, termed her arrest in the case arbitrary.

In her media reaction, Archana Nag, the alleged mastermind of the high-profile blackmailing racket, on Monday wanted a CBI probe into the matter to bring the truth in the case. Her family was kept under house arrest, she alleged.

She questioned why Sradhanjali is hiding. Why are the so called victims hiding, why are they not coming to the forefront, she asked.

When asked about film producer Akshay Parija, she claimed that she never demanded or accepted cash from him.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.