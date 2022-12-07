TNI News Headlines – December 07, 2022

⏺️ Counting for Padampur Bypoll to start tomorrow at 8 AM: CEO Sushil Kumar Lohani.

⏺️ Odisha Government sanctioned Rs 62,950 for Ifu Mallick who has cleared NEET for pursuing 1st year of MBBS course in SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district.

⏺️ Fire breaks out in Ruchika hotel in front of Jajpur Town hospital due to short circuit.

⏺️ Use of smartphones by servitors and temple staff to be restricted inside Puri Srimandir, says Chhatisha Niyog.

⏺️ RBI raised interest rates by 2.25% in 2022. Inflation is expected to be above 4% in the next 12 months: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

⏺️ Despite injured Rohit Sharma’s heroics (51* off 28 balls), India lose to Bangladesh by 5 runs in 2nd ODI. Bangladesh win Series 2-0 with one match to go.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Delhi MCD Polls Final Results: AAP 134, BJP 104, Congress 9, Independent 3. Total Seats – 250. BJP calls meeting with winning councillors of MCD elections.

⏺️ Rescue operation is underway to dig 45-ft. Child’s condition is stable. Rescue operation will continue for 4-5 hours more, says SP Simala Prasad.

⏺️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Vice President Kamala Harris are among Forbes’ 100 most powerful women.

⏺️ No. 8 batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored his maiden ODI hundred (100*) as Bangladesh recovered from 69/6 to post 271/7 in 50 overs against India in the 2nd ODI. Mahmudullah scored 77. Sundar 3/37.

⏺️ Australia opener David Warner withdraws bid to lift his lifetime ban.

⏺️ Bangladesh beat India by five runs in second ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.