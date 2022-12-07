Bangladesh win ODI Series; Rohit wins Hearts

TNI Bureau: Bangladesh beat India by five runs in a thrilling encounter in the second ODI on Wednesday, taking an invincible 2-0 series lead with one match to go. Bangladesh chose to bat, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) hit his first ODI century while partnering with Mahmudullah Riyadh (77) to create a daunting total of 271/7.

India failed to reach their target of 266 for nine in 50 overs despite Shreyas Iyer’s 82 and Axar Patel’s run-a-ball score of 56. With 51* off 28 balls, captain Rohit Sharma, who fractured his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten. Ebadot Hossain (3/45) took three wickets, Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) took two, and Miraz (2/46) took two.

after losing the opener of a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in a thrilling match. The batting options available to Rohit will be examined by him and his team.

Shabaz Ahmed will be replaced by Axar Patel in order to add more expertise in crucial situations, while Kuldeep Sen will be changed out for another youthful, nimble Umran Malik.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sanju Samson has been added to the lineup when Rishabh Pant was forced to withdraw from the series due to an injury. Since KL Rahul kept wickets in the first game, it seems doubtful that anything will alter there.

Rohit Wins Hearts

During the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and just the second hitter worldwide to hit 500 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit put up a valiant effort toward the end of the run chase after coming out to bat at No. 9 after suffering a hand injury while playing the field. Rohit will fly back to Mumbai for medical consultation. He is unlikely to be available for the Test series.

Only Chris Gayle of the West Indies, who has 533 sixes, has more international sixes than Rohit, who has 500. Nobody else in India has more than 400 sixes. The Indian player who is closest to Rohit is MS Dhoni, who has 359 sixes.