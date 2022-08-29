Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik confers Biju Patnaik Sports Awards 2022

Insight Bureau: On the occasion of National Sports Day today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik bestowed the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games on Odia athletes Jhili Dalabehera and Shriyanka Sadangi at an award ceremony held at the Convention Centre in Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi have received the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award. Amit Rohidas, the silver medalist from the Commonwealth Games 2022, has been awarded Rs 75 lakh. Bronze Medalist Deep Grace Ekka received Rs 50 lakh.

On behalf of his son Siddhartha Routray, Jatani MLA Sri Suresh Routray received an award from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Pratap Tarei, 14, and Subhashree Rout, 10, received the Biju Patnaik Bravery Award for their morality and charitable acts of courage and bravery. The Chief Minister presented them with Rs. 1 lakh, a citation, and a silver medal.

Benudhar Das received the Biju Patnaik Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism. He was conferred Rs. 50,000, as well as a citation and a trophy. Former Odisha International cricketer Debasis Mohanty received the Biju Patnaik Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games Promotion. He received Rs. 3 lakh, a certificate, and a trophy.

On the celebration of National Sports Day, 53 commendable Odisha sportspersons and para-sportspersons were designated for their outstanding performance in their sports disciplines and bringing accolades to their state and nation.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, bodybuilder Chandan Kumar Sahu, para-athlete Jayanti Behera, badminton player Rutarparna Panda, para badminton athlete Sunil Pradhan, rugby player Muna Murmu, and hockey players Jiwan Kishore Toppo and Janhavi Pradhan earned their appointment instructions from Sports Minister Tusarkanti Behera. In addition, 291 athletes received cash awards today for their outstanding performance at the national and international levels.

Accordingly, Chess player Saina Salonika received Rs 1.5 Lakh, Football player Tankadhar Bag earned Rs 2 Lakh, Blind Chess player Soundarya Pradhan received Rs 2 Lakh, Wheelchair fencers V Ramesh Rao, Rakhal Sethy received Rs 2 Lakh, and Malati Panure received Rs 3 Lakh from the Sports Minister for their accomplishments on global platform. The Sports and Youth Services Department presented cash awards totaling Rs 2,12,82,500.

The award winners expressed their appreciation and pleasure for the guidance provided by the State of Odisha, and they take this opportunity to thank the Chief Minister for his unwavering support for sports in Odisha.