Sports Round Up – August 28, 2021
Bhavina Patel movies to Table tennis finals; England wins the third test by an innings and 76 runs.
Sports Round Up of August 28th, 2021 –
Related Posts
- England bowled out India for 278 in the second innings to win the 3rd Test by an innings and 76 runs, collecting eight wickets in the first session on Day 4 to shatter the Indian batting line-up yet again. The hosts tied the five-match series at 1-1 with an impressive triumph at Headingley in Leeds.
- On Saturday, Bhavina Patel delivered in her first Paralympics, storming into the final of the Table Tennis singles event. She advanced to the gold medal match by defeating a higher-ranked Chinese opponent.
- In the Men’s Seated Javelin Throw F57, RanjeetBhati was unable to register a valid throw as the referees ruled all of his throws a foul. The judges appear to be dissatisfied with his hip posture.
- As Indian compound archers had a mixed day at the Paralympic Games, Rakesh Kumar continued his outstanding run of form by storming into the pre-quarterfinals, while his compatriot Shyam Sundar Swami exited in the second round.
Comments are closed.