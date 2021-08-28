Sports Round Up – August 28, 2021

Bhavina Patel movies to Table tennis finals; England wins the third test by an innings and 76 runs.

By Srestha Roy
123

Sports Round Up of August 28th, 2021 –

Related Posts

Who is Intruder turned Cricket Fan ‘Jarvo 69’ ?

Suhas LY – 1st Civil Servant to represent India at…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

  • England bowled out India for 278 in the second innings to win the 3rd Test by an innings and 76 runs, collecting eight wickets in the first session on Day 4 to shatter the Indian batting line-up yet again. The hosts tied the five-match series at 1-1 with an impressive triumph at Headingley in Leeds. 
  • On Saturday, Bhavina Patel delivered in her first Paralympics, storming into the final of the Table Tennis singles event. She advanced to the gold medal match by defeating a higher-ranked Chinese opponent.
  • In the Men’s Seated Javelin Throw F57, RanjeetBhati was unable to register a valid throw as the referees ruled all of his throws a foul. The judges appear to be dissatisfied with his hip posture.
  • As Indian compound archers had a mixed day at the Paralympic Games, Rakesh Kumar continued his outstanding run of form by storming into the pre-quarterfinals, while his compatriot Shyam Sundar Swami exited in the second round.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.