TNI News Headlines – March 11, 2020

* All 4 BJD Rajya Sabha candidates – Subash Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar & Mamata Mahanta file nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls.
* Woman assaulted in full public in Bhubaneswar; two held.
* Odisha MPs meet FM Sitharaman; seeks her in intervention to withdraw Rs 545 crore Srimandir money deposited at Yes Bank.
* Odisha Govt appoints Pramod Kumar Merkap as Chairperson of the Odisha State Food Commission.
* Odisha Govt restricts use of biometrics in State Assembly during House proceedings; issues advisory.
* Manoj Jena, President of Odisha Congress Seva Dal quits from the primary membership of the party.
* 10 die in drowning related incidents during Holi celebrations across Odisha.
* Passenger bus in Bolangir penalised Rs 30,500 over lack of licences and road permit.
* Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda at party HQs New Delhi.
* BJP announces the names of party’s candidates for the upcoming election to the Rajya Sabha.
* From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered over Delhi violence: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
* PMLA court extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s ED custody till March 16.
* So far, India has evacuated 948 persons from COVID-19 affected countries. Of these, 900 are Indian nationals.
* Cinema halls in entire Jammu region to be shut till March 31 amid coronavirus scare.
* RBI identified only 3 banks SBI, ICICI & HDFC as Domestic Systemically Important Banks, means they cannot fail.
* SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; removes minimum balance requirement.
* Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) wins box-off to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asia/Oceania Qualifiers.
* Indian Open golf tournament postponed due to global novel coronavirus outbreak.
