TNI News Headlines – March 11, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the news headlines today.

* All 4 BJD Rajya Sabha candidates – Subash Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar & Mamata Mahanta file nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls.

* Woman assaulted in full public in Bhubaneswar; two held.

* Odisha MPs meet FM Sitharaman; seeks her in intervention to withdraw Rs 545 crore Srimandir money deposited at Yes Bank.

* Odisha Govt appoints Pramod Kumar Merkap as Chairperson of the Odisha State Food Commission.

* Odisha Govt restricts use of biometrics in State Assembly during House proceedings; issues advisory.

* Manoj Jena, President of Odisha Congress Seva Dal quits from the primary membership of the party.

* 10 die in drowning related incidents during Holi celebrations across Odisha.

* Passenger bus in Bolangir penalised Rs 30,500 over lack of licences and road permit.

* Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda at party HQs New Delhi.

* BJP announces the names of party’s candidates for the upcoming election to the Rajya Sabha.

* From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered over Delhi violence: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

* PMLA court extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s ED custody till March 16.

* So far, India has evacuated 948 persons from COVID-19 affected countries. Of these, 900 are Indian nationals.

* Cinema halls in entire Jammu region to be shut till March 31 amid coronavirus scare.

* RBI identified only 3 banks SBI, ICICI & HDFC as Domestic Systemically Important Banks, means they cannot fail.

* SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; removes minimum balance requirement.

* Indian boxer Manish Kaushik (63kg) wins box-off to qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asia/Oceania Qualifiers.

* Indian Open golf tournament postponed due to global novel coronavirus outbreak.