TNI Evening News Headlines – March 12, 2020

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the news headlines today.

* Brown sugar worth over Rs 1.7 crore seized by STF of Crime Branch in Khurda.

* The Srimandir Administration (SJTA) had parked Lord Jagannath’s funds in Yes Bank as it offered highest interest rate of 8.61 % on deposits: Minister Niranjan Pujari.

* Sukinda MLA Pritiranjan Gharai tied knot with Bengali actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee.

* Odisha Govt targets to construct 2000 check dams in 2019-20 financial year.

* Moderate rain with thundershower likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha, south & coastal Odisha.

* A total of 11472 buses are plying in the state, out of which 1051 are State-run or operated under govt undertakings while the rest are private buses: Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera in Assembly.

* Delhi Govt declares coronavirus as an epidemic, cinema halls shut till March 31. schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed.

* Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India (including foreign nationals) is 73.

* All tourist visas suspended till April 15th to prevent coronavirus spread: Govt.

* RBI urges State Governments not to resort to panic withdrawal of deposits from Private Banks.

* UN Human Rights Council to suspend session over COVID-19.

* Iran announces 75 new Corona Virus deaths, taking total to 429.

* 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamshala abandoned due to rains.

* Coronavirus Pandemic: 2nd & 3rd matches of IND vs SA ODI Series likely to be played in empty stadiums.

* Hero ISL 2019-20 Final to be held behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

TNI Bureau
