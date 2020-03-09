English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI News Headlines – March 9, 2020

By TNI Bureau
235

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the news headlines today.

* Teacher held for raping 2 minor students in Jajpur district.

* 5 suspects admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack test negative for Coronavirus.

* S&ME Minister Samir Das advises students not to take part in group #Holi celebrations in view of Coronavirus concerns.

* Mobus Bus will remain off the road on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday morning. The service will resume after 2 PM.

* ‘Crorepati’ Nabarangpur RTO Ganeshwar Kanhar arrested by Odisha Vigilance over DA charge.

* Railway official suspended after Train crosses Station without halt in Rajgangpur railway station in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

* CBSE announces the schedule of classes 10 and 12 examination which were postponed in northeast Delhi; examination for Class 10th will be held from on 21st of this month till 30th and Class 12th exam will be held from 31st March to 14th April.

* First COVID-19 Case Reported in Karnataka; Woman and Child Welfare Ministry announces 7-days holiday for Anganwadis in the State.

* Number of Coronavirus cases world wide crosses 110,000; 42 in India.

* IAF to deploy C-17 Globemaster to ferry Indians from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak.

* Yes Bank scam: CBI issues look out circular against Rana Kapoor, his family members to prevent them from leaving country.

* Anti-CAA in UP: Allahabad HC directs removal of name and shame posters of protesters.

* Two US soldiers killed in clashes with Islamic State group in Iraq.

* Ashraf Ghani sworn-in as the President of Afghanistan for 2nd term.

* Hockey India joined 38 other National Associations across the globe as a member of World Masters Hockey (WMH).

* Boxer Amit Panghal defeats Carlo Paalam of Philippines 4-1, secures his place for Tokyo Olympics.

