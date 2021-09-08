Renowned Oncologist Dr. Sanjay Panda pssses away

Insight Bureau: Renowned Oncologist and Senior Doctor at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Research Centre, Dr. Sanjay Panda passed away yesterday at the age of 49.

Dr. Panda who was suffering from liver cirrhosis, was in Chennai for treatment. He was infected with Covid-19 recently and recovered. But, he developed other complications.

Dr. Sanjay Panda was the son of renowned Oncologist Dr. Krupasindhu Panda & Dr. Annapurna Dash, former HOD, Medicine Department, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. His brother Chinmay Panda is the founder of Mindfire Software Solutions.

Sanjay Panda is survived with his wife Dr. Lipsa Panda and a Son. The Panda Family has set up various cancer hospitals across Odisha including Panda Medical Centre, Good Luck Hospital, Panda Curie Cancer Hospital and Bikash Multi Speciality Hospital in Bargarh.

Dr. Sanjay Panda had passed out (MBBS) from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in 1995. He later did his PG at MKCG, Berhampur and joined Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Research Centre upon completion of his course.

His mortal remains will be brought to Cuttack from Chennai later today.