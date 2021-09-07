TNI Morning News Headlines – September 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 638 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 372 quarantine and 266 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 245 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (66).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Cuttack (2), Angul (2), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,062.

➡️ As many as 57,303 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. IMD issues Yellow Warning for 14 Districts.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate of Police collected a whopping Rs 11.83 crore from traffic rule violators till August: MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra.

➡️ BJP calls for Cuttack city bandh on September 13 opposing the restrictions imposed by State Government on celebration of Dussehra.

➡️ Pramod Bhagat who won Gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 returned India on Monday.

India News

➡️ India reports 31,222 new COVID 19 cases, 42,942 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,30,58,843 including 3,92,864 active cases, 3,22,24,937 cured cases & 4,41,042 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A total of 53,31,89,348 samples for COVID19 tested up to 6th September. Of which, 15,26,056 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 69,90,62,776 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 19,688 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Nipah virus: Centre suggests measures to Kerala, more contacts of boy identified.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of Shiksak Parv today, via video conferencing.

➡️ Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Foundation to be ready by October, ‘Garbhagriha’ by December 2023: VHP.

➡️ India win fourth test against England by 157 runs.

➡️ Sensex falls 79.69 pts to 58,217.22 in opening session; Nifty slips 26.30 pts to 17,351.50.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 221 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.57 Million.

➡️ Russia’s new space station to use AI, robots.

➡️ Taliban say they ‘desire’ to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

➡️ PM Modi reviews Afghan situation after Taliban claims ‘complete control’.