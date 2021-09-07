Odisha Covid Analysis – September 7, 2021
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 638 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 93 cases belong to 0-18 years.
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.11% . 727 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
57,303 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,062 .
Khordha reported 245 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 66 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases -638
🔶 0-18 years: 93
🔶 New Deaths – 7
🔶 New Recoveries – 727
🔶 Samples Tested – 57,303 (65,268 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.11% (0.93% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (245), Cuttack (66), Balasore (33), Jajpur (32), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22).
🔷 New Audited Deaths – Khordha (2), Cuttack (2), Angul (2), Puri (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18534435
🔶 Total Positive Cases -1012805
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 997790
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6900
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,062
