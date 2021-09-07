TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 638 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 93 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.11% . 727 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

57,303 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,062 .

Khordha reported 245 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 66 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 7, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -638

🔶 0-18 years: 93

🔶 New Deaths – 7

🔶 New Recoveries – 727

🔶 Samples Tested – 57,303 (65,268 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.11% (0.93% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (245), Cuttack (66), Balasore (33), Jajpur (32), Jagatsinghpur (22), Mayurbhanj (22).

🔷 New Audited Deaths – Khordha (2), Cuttack (2), Angul (2), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18534435

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1012805

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 997790

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6900

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,062