TNI Evening News Headlines – September 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 143 more COVID positive cases & 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 103 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 801 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 998591.

➡️ Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Assembly; ceiling for reservation for SC/ST/OBC to remain within 50%.

➡️ Odisha Assembly passes a resolution, congratulating Indian men’s & women’s hockey teams “on their spectacular historic performance at Tokyo Olympics”.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 situation with Departments and District officials, instructed all to keep special focus on possible 3rd wave, especially in the upcoming festival seasons.

➡️ BJB Autonomous College declares Plus-3 results.

➡️ Police raid Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das’ residence in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Manda buffalo of Odisha has been recognised as the 19th buffalo breed in India.

➡️ OSSC job scam: Odisha Chhatra Congress members clash with police.

➡️ Fresh low pressure likely around September 11; IMD issues rainfall for several districts of Odisha.

India News

➡️ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel arrested for making derogatory remarks against Brahmin community; sent to 15-day judicial custody by a Raipur court.

➡️ India has administered over 70 Crore Covid Vaccine doses so far; more than 1.13 crore COVID19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry.

➡️ Indian Railways plans to run 261 Ganapati Special Trains to various destinations on special fare till September 20, 2021.

➡️ West Bengal Government decides to give Rs 50,000 each to puja committees this year.

➡️ Maharashtra: 11 MBBS students of Nagpur college test COVID-19 positive

➡️ MLA demands “namaz room” in UP Assembly building as in Jharkhand.

➡️ Kerala reports 25,772 fresh COVID cases, 27,320 recoveries, and 189 deaths today.

World news

➡️ Afghan nationals including women raise slogans like “Death for Pakistan, Azadi ” outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul.

➡️ Panjshir resistance commander claims Pakistan Army is helping Taliban.

➡️ Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India from today.

➡️ Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind restarts, days before 20th anniversary.

➡️ US thanks India, other Nations for helping during evacuation from Afghanistan.