TNI Evening News Headlines – September 7, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 7, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 143 more COVID positive cases & 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 103 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.
➡️ 801 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 998591.
➡️ Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Assembly; ceiling for reservation for SC/ST/OBC to remain within 50%.
➡️ Odisha Assembly passes a resolution, congratulating Indian men’s & women’s hockey teams “on their spectacular historic performance at Tokyo Olympics”.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 situation with Departments and District officials, instructed all to keep special focus on possible 3rd wave, especially in the upcoming festival seasons.
➡️ BJB Autonomous College declares Plus-3 results.
➡️ Police raid Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das’ residence in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Manda buffalo of Odisha has been recognised as the 19th buffalo breed in India.
➡️ OSSC job scam: Odisha Chhatra Congress members clash with police.
➡️ Fresh low pressure likely around September 11; IMD issues rainfall for several districts of Odisha.
India News
➡️ Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel arrested for making derogatory remarks against Brahmin community; sent to 15-day judicial custody by a Raipur court.
➡️ India has administered over 70 Crore Covid Vaccine doses so far; more than 1.13 crore COVID19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours: Health Ministry.
➡️ Indian Railways plans to run 261 Ganapati Special Trains to various destinations on special fare till September 20, 2021.
➡️ West Bengal Government decides to give Rs 50,000 each to puja committees this year.
➡️ Maharashtra: 11 MBBS students of Nagpur college test COVID-19 positive
➡️ MLA demands “namaz room” in UP Assembly building as in Jharkhand.
➡️ Kerala reports 25,772 fresh COVID cases, 27,320 recoveries, and 189 deaths today.
World news
➡️ Afghan nationals including women raise slogans like “Death for Pakistan, Azadi ” outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
➡️ Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul.
➡️ Panjshir resistance commander claims Pakistan Army is helping Taliban.
➡️ Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India from today.
➡️ Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind restarts, days before 20th anniversary.
➡️ US thanks India, other Nations for helping during evacuation from Afghanistan.
