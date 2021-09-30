TNI Morning News Headlines – September 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 602 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 353 quarantine and 249 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 283 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (54).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Kendrapara (2), Khordha (2), Angul (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,198.

➡️ As many as 68,254 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Pipili By-election: Voting begins amid Tight Security; 24.76% voting recorded by 11 AM. About 2.30 lakh voters to exercise their franchise.

➡️ 12 students of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla rusticated for attacking hostel inmate.

➡️ Balasore: Jalaka River breaches danger mark near Mathani; water-level is 5.81mts against the danger mark of 5.50mts.

➡️ Biju Janata Dal candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy casts his vote for by-poll in Pipili.

India News

➡️ India reports 23,529 new COVID-19 cases, 28,718 recoveries and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 65,34,306 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ 56,89,56,439 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 29th September 2021. Of these, 15,06,254 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,161 cases and 155 deaths yesterday.

➡️ A total of 56,74,50,185 samples tested up to September 28, of which 15,04,713 were tested on September 28: ICMR.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh & Dausa districts of Rajasthan.

➡️ West Bengal ByPolls: Polling underway in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur.

➡️ Shiv Sena to contest 22 seats in 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

➡️ Rupee falls 20 paise to 74.34 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 40.49 pts to 59,372.78 in opening session; Nifty declines 12 pts to 17,699.30.

➡️ IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

World News

➡️ Winter Olympics will be held in closed-loop system; domestic spectators will be allowed.

➡️ US senators introduced bill on Taliban.

➡️ China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ramp up ‘ideological control’ on youth.

➡️ Taliban killed a child on the suspicion that his father was part of the Afghan resistance forces.

➡️ Teenage terrorist Ali Babar Patran who held on Line of Control reveals Lashkar-e-Taiba still operates in plain sight across Pakistan.