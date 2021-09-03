TNI Morning News Headlines – September 3, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 3, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 849 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 495 quarantine and 354 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 341 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (117).
➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Ganjam (2), Balasore (1), Cuttack (1), Dhenkanal (1), Kendrapada (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,035.
➡️ As many as 71,247 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Assembly passes 3 Bills including Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021.
➡️ Dead bodies of 2 youths found on National Highway near Panikoili toll gate.
➡️ 75% area in Odisha witnessing severely Dry Conditions’: Study.
India News
➡️ India reports 45,352 new COVID 19 cases, 34,791 recoveries and 366 deaths in the last 24 hrs.
➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,99,778, 3,20,63,616 cured cases & 4,39,895 deaths.
➡️ 67,09,59,968 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ Kerala recorded 32,097 cases and 188 deaths yesterday.
➡️ Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 category with a jump of 2.07m on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics. World No. 3 Kumar’s effort took India’s medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Paralympics.
➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara qualifies for finals in 50m Rifle 3P SH1.
➡️ Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli progress to the semifinals of mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Fire.
➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Harvinder Singh has qualified for 1/8 El.Rd. in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open in Archery.
➡️ India’s Tarun Dhillon wins 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 against Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan, advances to semi-finals of Para Badminton Men’s Singles SL4.
➡️ Rupee inches 2 paise higher to 73.04 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex jumps 187.78 pts to lifetime peak of 58,040.32 in opening session; Nifty surges 66.20 pts to record 17,300.35.
World News
➡️ 44 dead as flash floods hit New York area.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 218.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.55 Million.
➡️ UN Humanitarian Air Service resumes flights in Afghanistan.
➡️ Pakistan now has the fifth highest number of critical coronavirus cases in the world – higher than Mexico or Thailand
➡️ Al-Qaeda joins Taliban in Attack on Panjshir Valley: Report.
➡️ Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga steps down.
Comments are closed.