TNI Morning News Headlines – September 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 849 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 495 quarantine and 354 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 341 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (117).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Ganjam (2), Balasore (1), Cuttack (1), Dhenkanal (1), Kendrapada (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,035.

➡️ As many as 71,247 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Assembly passes 3 Bills including Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021.

➡️ Dead bodies of 2 youths found on National Highway near Panikoili toll gate.

➡️ 75% area in Odisha witnessing severely Dry Conditions’: Study.

India News

➡️ India reports 45,352 new COVID 19 cases, 34,791 recoveries and 366 deaths in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,99,778, 3,20,63,616 cured cases & 4,39,895 deaths.

➡️ 67,09,59,968 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala recorded 32,097 cases and 188 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Praveen Kumar bagged the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 category with a jump of 2.07m on Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics. World No. 3 Kumar’s effort took India’s medal tally to 11 in the ongoing Paralympics.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara qualifies for finals in 50m Rifle 3P SH1.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics, Badminton: Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli progress to the semifinals of mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Fire.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Harvinder Singh has qualified for 1/8 El.Rd. in the Men’s Individual Recurve Open in Archery.

➡️ India’s Tarun Dhillon wins 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 against Korea’s Shin Kyung Hwan, advances to semi-finals of Para Badminton Men’s Singles SL4.

➡️ Rupee inches 2 paise higher to 73.04 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 187.78 pts to lifetime peak of 58,040.32 in opening session; Nifty surges 66.20 pts to record 17,300.35.

World News

➡️ 44 dead as flash floods hit New York area.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 218.9 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.55 Million.

➡️ UN Humanitarian Air Service resumes flights in Afghanistan.

➡️ Pakistan now has the fifth highest number of critical coronavirus cases in the world – higher than Mexico or Thailand

➡️ Al-Qaeda joins Taliban in Attack on Panjshir Valley: Report.

➡️ Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga steps down.