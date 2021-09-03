TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 849 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 120 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.19%. 738 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

71,247 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,035.

Khordha reported 341 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 117 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 3, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -849

🔶 0-18 years: 120

🔶 New Deaths – 7

🔶 New Recoveries – 738

🔶 Samples Tested – 71,247 (66,688 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.19% (1.13% Yesterday)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (341), Cuttack (117), Balasore (51), Jajpur (32), Puri (31), Dhenkanal (26), Mayurbhanj (21), Angul (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths – Ganjam (2), Balasore (1), Cuttack (1), Dhenkanal (1), Kendrapada (1), Puri (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18272223

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1010072

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 994639

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 7345

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,035