TNI Morning News Headlines – September 29, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly begins today; will conclude on October 7.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 3067 Covid-19 cases including 1809 quarantine and 1258 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 215676 including 1,77,585 recoveries, 37,210 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever 555 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (230) and Puri (178).

👉 Odisha conducts 41452 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 35694 Antigen, 5657 RT-PCR & 101 TruNat tests.

👉 Over 350 Puri Srimandir Servitors found positive for coronavirus.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 828.

👉 5 more Odisha MLAs, whose swab samples were collected yesterday, test COVID19 positive.

👉 Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar meets Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; discusses UDAN Connectivity for Koraput and Kalahandi.

India News

👉Uttar Pradesh: Teenage Dalit girl, who was gang-raped in Hathras, dies during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases & 776 deaths in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 96,318 deaths.

👉 India’s case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated & 96,318 deaths.

👉 7,31,10,041 samples tested up to 28th September, for COVID-19. Of these, 11,42,811 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India’s total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. As many as 50,13,367 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in India so far.

👉 INS Viraat, a Centaur Class Aircraft Carrier is being dismantled at the world’s largest shipping recycling industry in Alang.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange today.

👉 Chhattisgarh: A naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs on his head surrendered before police in Dantewada yesterday.

👉 Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends to go on hunger strike from October 2 to seek justice for SSR.

👉 Rupee inches 3 paise higher to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

👉 Global Coronavirus deaths cross 1 Million Mark.

👉 The “new, highly portable and easy-to-use Global test will provide results in 15-30 minutes.