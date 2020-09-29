Sujeet Kumar meets Hardeep Puri; discusses UDAN Connectivity for Koraput, Kalahandi

TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and discussed the issues pertaining to Civil Aviation.
Sujeet also sought Hardeep Singh Puri’s attention on UDAN Connectivity to Jeypore in Koraput District and Utkela in Kalahandi District.
The Union Minister took to Twitter to inform about the meeting with Sujeet Kumar.
Interacted with the young Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sujit Kumar Ji in my office.
We discussed several issues pertaining to civil aviation, particularly RCS-UDAN connectivity with Kalahandi. pic.twitter.com/mwBmHX269C
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 28, 2020
