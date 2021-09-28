Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 545 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 74 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.03% . 653 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

52,675 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,187 .

Khordha reported 218 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 73 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 28 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases -545

🔶 0-18 years: 74

🔶 New Deaths – 7

🔶 New Recoveries – 653

🔶 Samples Tested – 52,675 (62,715 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.03% (0.70% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (218), Cuttack (73), Balasore: 47, Mayurbhanj (37) and Jajpur (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Jagatsinghapur (2), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (1), Khordha (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19841897

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1025309

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1011482

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5587

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,187