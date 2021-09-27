TNI Morning News Headlines – September 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 444 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 258 quarantine and 186 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 170 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (73).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Sundargarh (3) and Nabarangpur (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,180.

➡️ As many as 62,715 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab: As per IMD statement more rain to hit South Odisha in next 24 Hours.

➡️ Cyclone Gulab: Water flowing on NH-26 near Sunki hospital following incessant in the area.

➡️ A cyclonic circulation lies over east-central & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal off Myanmar coast and extends up to mid­-tropospheric levels.

➡️ Campaign for Pipili Bypoll ends Today.

➡️ Bharat Bandh being observed in Bhubaneswar. Trade Unions, Congress and Left parties have extended support to the bandh.

India News

➡️ India reports 26,041 new COVID-19 cases, 29,621 recoveries and 276 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,36,78,786, 3,29,31,972 cured cases & 4,47,194 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 86,01,59,011 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 38,18,362 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 15,951 cases and 165 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It offers health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account.

➡️ Farmer organisations have called a Bharat Bandh in continuation of their protest against the three farm laws.

➡️ Bharat Bandh: Auto, taxis operate normally in Delhi; shops open.

➡️ Sensex rises 281.75 points, currently at 60,330.22

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in Indian Premier League.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 230 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.71 Million.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Singaporean counterpart in US; discusses Indo-Pacific, COVID-19

➡️ Switzerland says resounding ‘yes’ to same-sex marriage.