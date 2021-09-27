Asit Tripathy elected new President of Bhubaneswar Club

He won with 278 votes by defeating former Odisha Chief Secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Former Chief Secretary of Odisha & Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy was elected as the President of Bhubaneswar Club on Monday.

While Asit Tripathy got 776 votes, Bijay K Patnaik received 498 votes.

Similarly, Mahendra Gupta elected as Vice President, Vishal Dev as Secretary and Ashok Mishra elected as Joint secretary.

