Asit Tripathy elected new President of Bhubaneswar Club

Insight Bureau: Former Chief Secretary of Odisha & Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Asit Tripathy was elected as the President of Bhubaneswar Club on Monday.

He won with 278 votes by defeating former Odisha Chief Secretary Bijay Kumar Patnaik.

While Asit Tripathy got 776 votes, Bijay K Patnaik received 498 votes.

Similarly, Mahendra Gupta elected as Vice President, Vishal Dev as Secretary and Ashok Mishra elected as Joint secretary.