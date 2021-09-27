Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 444 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 59 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.70% . 646 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

62,715 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,180 .

Khordha reported 170 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 73 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 27 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 444

🔶 0-18 years: 59

🔶 New Deaths – 5

🔶 New Recoveries – 646

🔶 Samples Tested – 62,715 (67,616 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.70% (0.86% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (170), Cuttack (73), Mayurbhanj (37) and Jajpur (22).

🔷 New Deaths – Sundargarh (3) and Nabarangpur (2).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19789222

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1024764

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1010829

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5702

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,180