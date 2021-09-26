Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 585 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 96 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.86% . 601 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

67,616 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,175 .

Khordha reported 206 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 26 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 585

🔶 0-18 years: 96

🔶 New Deaths – 5

🔶 New Recoveries – 601

🔶 Samples Tested – 67,616 (72,228 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.86% (0.83% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (206), Cuttack (67), Balasore (38), Jajpur (36), Jagatsinghpur (26), Mayurbhanj (25), Puri (22).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (2), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19726507

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1024320

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1010183

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5909

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,175