Odisha Covid Analysis – September 26, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.86% . 601 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 585 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 96 cases belong to 0-18 years.
67,616 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,175 .
Khordha reported 206 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 585
🔶 0-18 years: 96
🔶 New Deaths – 5
🔶 New Recoveries – 601
🔶 Samples Tested – 67,616 (72,228 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.86% (0.83% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (206), Cuttack (67), Balasore (38), Jajpur (36), Jagatsinghpur (26), Mayurbhanj (25), Puri (22).
🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (2), Kendujhar (1), Koraput (1), Puri (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19726507
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1024320
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1010183
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5909
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,175
