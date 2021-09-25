TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 353 quarantine and 249 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 283 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (77).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,170.

➡️ As many as 72,228 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ ODRAF boat tragedy: No civilian or media person will be allowed to take part in any rescue operation.

➡️ As per IMD statement cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall between Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Gopalpur (Odisha) around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26.

➡️ Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on September 27; employees working at major offices in Bhubaneswar have been asked to reach office at least by 9.30 AM on the day of protest to facilitate their smooth entry.

➡️ Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana offers prayer to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir today morning.

India News

➡️ India reports 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 28,046 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,01,442, 3,28,76,319 cured cases & 4,46,658 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 84,89,29,160 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 71,04,051 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 17,983 cases and 127 deaths yeterday.

➡️ India, US ask Taliban to ensure Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh at 10:11 am today.

➡️ Union Minister Anurag Thakur flags off the 2nd edition of ‘Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge at Leh, Ladakh.

World News

➡️ US, UK see rise in Covid-19 deaths as Delta variant wreaks havoc.

➡️ Chinese scientists complete starch synthesis from CO2, revolutionary for agricultural production and promoting carbon neutrality.

➡️ Canada releases Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, China frees 2 Canadians.