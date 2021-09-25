TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 25, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister Anurag Thakur flags off the 2nd edition of ‘Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge at Leh, Ladakh
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 353 quarantine and 249 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 283 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (77).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,170.

➡️ As many as 72,228 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ ODRAF boat tragedy: No civilian or media person will be allowed to take part in any rescue operation.

➡️ As per IMD statement cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall between Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Gopalpur (Odisha) around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26.

➡️ Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on September 27; employees working at major offices in Bhubaneswar have been asked to reach office at least by 9.30 AM on the day of protest to facilitate their smooth entry.

➡️ Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana offers prayer to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir today morning.

India News

➡️ India reports 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 28,046 recoveries and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,01,442, 3,28,76,319 cured cases & 4,46,658 deaths.

➡️ India has administered 84,89,29,160 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 71,04,051 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 17,983 cases and 127 deaths yeterday.

➡️ India, US ask Taliban to ensure Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 237km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh at 10:11 am today.

World News

➡️ US, UK see rise in Covid-19 deaths as Delta variant wreaks havoc.

➡️ Chinese scientists complete starch synthesis from CO2, revolutionary for agricultural production and promoting carbon neutrality.

➡️ Canada releases Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, China frees 2 Canadians.

