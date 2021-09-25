Naveen in Delhi; may skip Pipili Bypoll Campaign

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has left for New Delhi on a five-day visit. He will attend the meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the anti-naxal strategy.

The CM will meet various Union Ministers and place Odisha’s demands before them.

The latest information suggests that the CM would skip the Pipili Bypoll campaign due to his Delhi visit. Pipili bypoll will be held on September 30.