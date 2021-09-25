IMD issues Cyclone alert for Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts and southern parts of Odisha as the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal concentrating into a depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The weather department said a low-pressure area was formed over the Bay of Bengal concentrating into a depression, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Vizag & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of 26 September.

Heavy to very heavy rains is expected to occur at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated places over north interior Odisha including districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh and Ganjam between Saturday and Sunday.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy (more than 20cm) falls have been predicated at a few places in Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati between 8 am of September 26 and 8 am of September 27.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kilometres per hour gusting to 75 kmph is very likely northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts on Sunday.