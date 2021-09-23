4th ECMO Patient dies at SCB, Cuttack

Insight Bureau: Another patient undergoing ECMO treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed on Wednesday night.

The deceased became the fourth patient who died while undergoing treatment under ECMO support and first person to be admitted in SCB after ECMO treatment was introduced at the hospital.

The deceased identified as Annapurna Nayak, was from Nischintakoili in Cuttack district. She was admitted to the hospital on August 29 due to severe lungs infection.

According to sources, no other patient is currently under ECMO treatment at the SCB Medical College & Hospital.