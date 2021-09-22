TNI Morning News Headlines – September 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 734 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 424 quarantine and 310 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 335 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (91).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Kendrapada (1), Khordha (1), Nayagarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,150.

➡️ As many as 69,326 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Jalaka River flows two metres above the danger mark at Mathani in Balasore district.

➡️ Weather Updates: IMD issues yellow warning for 11 Odisha Districts including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Angul, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Deogarh and Sundargarh for 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha Police arrested three persons in Malkangiri and seized a truck carrying 2,256 kgs of ganja worth over Rs 2.25 crores.

India News

➡️ India reports 26,964 new COVID-19 cases, 34,167 recoveries and 383 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,01,989 (lowest in 186 days), 3,27,83,741 cured cases & 4,45,768 deaths.

➡️ A total of 55,36,21,766 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 19, of which 11,77,607 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared to waive off exam and registration fees for Class 10 and 12 students who have lost parents due to the COVID-19.

➡️ Autopsy of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President, Mahant Narendra Giri who was found dead on Monday evening, was conducted in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to embark on a 5-day visit to the US to participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit, address UNGA.

➡️ North Kashmir: Cop shot dead after his colleague mistakes him as militant, opens fire.

➡️ Two more Indian beaches get coveted ‘Blue Flag’ tag.

➡️ Rupee slips 9 paise to 73.70 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex advances 73.26 pts to 59,078.53 in opening session; Nifty inches 23.60 pts higher to 17,585.60.

➡️ Entertainment major Zee announces merger with Sony Pictures Networks. Sony Pictures to hold 52.93 pc in the merged entity.

➡️ Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by two runs in their IPL match in Dubai.

World News

➡️ PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau on Canada Election win.

➡️ Policeman escorting polio workers killed in Pakistan.

➡️ Pakistan wanted Taliban to represent Afghanistan in Saarc meeting: Report.

➡️ Canada announces extension of flight ban from India until September 26.