Odisha Covid Analysis – September 22, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.05% . 560 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 734 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 101 cases belong to 0-18 years.
69,326 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to8,150 .
Khordha reported 335 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 91 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 462
🔶 0-18 years: 101
🔶 New Deaths – 4
🔶 New Recoveries – 560
🔶 Samples Tested – 69,326 (57,135 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.05% (0.80% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (335), Cuttack (91), Jagatsinghpur (32), Balasore (30), Jajpur (29), Mayurbhanj (27).
🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (1), Kendrapada (1), Khordha (1), Nayagarh (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19445652
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1021950
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1008226
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5521
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,150
