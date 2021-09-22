Odisha CM distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards in Balangir

Insight Bureau: After Malkangiri and Sundargarh, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and dedicated various development projects in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the program by providing the smart health card to Sarojini Bahidar as the first beneficiary of the district in during an event at Titilagarh.

The Smart Health Card will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families. Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh & women members can Rs 10 lakh per year. This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase-wise.

Odisha is the first state in the country to have provided such facility in the health sector.

In addition, the Chief Minister also inaugurated Rs 200 crore worth of development projects and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 597 crore in the district including the development of Harishankar Temple at Patnagarh.