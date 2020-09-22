TNI Afternoon News Headlines – September 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Last date for Plus II 1st phase admission in Odisha extended till September 30.

👉 Bhubaneswar minor gang rape case: OTV MD asked to appear before Odisha State Commission for Women on October 1.

👉 Angul: Serial killer Jhasketan gets life imprisonment.

India News

👉 India records highest single-day Covid-19 recoveries with 1,01,468 patients recovered in last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries are nearly 45 lakh (44,97,867). The recovery rate touches 80.86%.

👉 NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash in SSR Case. So far, NCB has made 19 arrests in connection to the FIR registered to “bust the drug network in Bollywood”.

👉 First-year classes for UG and PG courses to begin from November 1: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

👉 Delhi: Congress workers hold protest against the Farm Bills passed by the Government.

👉 PM Modi addresses the 22nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through VC.

👉 Parliament passes bill to amend companies law to decriminalise various offences, promote ease of doing business.

👉 Parliament passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

👉 Parliament passes bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from list of essential commodities.

👉 8 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs end sit-in inside Parliament complex as oppositio decides to boycott remaining session in House.

World News

👉 Opposition parties unite to launch massive protest demanding ouster of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.