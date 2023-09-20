TNI News Headlines – September 20, 2023

➡️CM Naveen Patnaik transferred Rs 900 crore to bank accounts of over 44 lakh farmers in Odisha under KALIA scheme.
➡️BJD names Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik as Odisha Assembly Speaker candidate.
➡️Trial run of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express held today.
➡️Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 2 days: IMD.
➡️Total number of scrub typhus cases reached 200 in Sundargarh.
➡️Agitating teachers to hold ‘Maha Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar on September 26.
➡️Women’s Reservation Bill, granting 33% seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies passed in the Lok Sabha. 454 MPs vote in favour of the bill, 2 MPs vote against it.
➡️Himachal Pradesh Assembly today passed a resolution demanding the Union Government to declare destruction caused by recent heavy rains in the State as a national disaster.
➡️PM Modi invites US President Biden to India’s 2024 Republic Day celebrations.
➡️After Amit Shah-Ajit Doval meeting, NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for providing information regarding Khalistanis.
➡️NIA intensifies massive crackdown on Khalistani terrorists after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments.
➡️NIA reveals details of persons involved in terror-gangster network having links to Canada.
➡️Canadian singer Shubh’s India concert tour cancelled. BookMyShow initiates refund for all customers.
➡️A Chennai court denies bail of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in PMLA case.
➡️Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain to be India’s flag-bearers during Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony.
➡️Asian Games: India men’s volleyball team stuns South Korea to enter knock-out round.
