TNI News Headlines – September 20, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
CM Naveen Patnaik transferred Rs 900 crore to bank accounts of over 44 lakh farmers in Odisha under KALIA scheme.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik transferred Rs 900 crore to bank accounts of over 44 lakh farmers in Odisha under KALIA scheme.
➡️BJD names Binjharpur MLA Pramila Mallik as Odisha Assembly Speaker candidate.
➡️Trial run of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express held today.
➡️Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 2 days: IMD.
➡️Total number of scrub typhus cases reached 200 in Sundargarh.
➡️Agitating teachers to hold ‘Maha Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar on September 26.
➡️Women’s Reservation Bill, granting 33% seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies passed in the Lok Sabha. 454 MPs vote in favour of the bill, 2 MPs vote against it.
➡️Himachal Pradesh Assembly today passed a resolution demanding the Union Government to declare destruction caused by recent heavy rains in the State as a national disaster.
➡️PM Modi invites US President Biden to India’s 2024 Republic Day celebrations.
Related Posts

Pramila Mallick to become First Woman Speaker of Odisha…

Odia Scientist Dr Swati Nayak to get Prestigious Norman…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️After Amit Shah-Ajit Doval meeting, NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for providing information regarding Khalistanis.
➡️NIA intensifies massive crackdown on Khalistani terrorists after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments.
➡️NIA reveals details of persons involved in terror-gangster network having links to Canada.
➡️Canadian singer Shubh’s India concert tour cancelled. BookMyShow initiates refund for all customers.
➡️A Chennai court denies bail of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in PMLA case.
➡️Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain to be India’s flag-bearers during Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony.
➡️Asian Games: India men’s volleyball team stuns South Korea to enter knock-out round.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.