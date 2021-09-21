TNI Morning News Headlines – September 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 462 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 268 quarantine and 194 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 201 fresh Covid cases followed by Jagatsinghpur 31.

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1), Balasore (1), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,141.

➡️ As many as 57,135 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ IMD forecast Low Pressure forms over Southern Gangetic West Bengal.

➡️ Paralympics Gold medalist from Odisha Pramod Bhagat accorded a rousing welcome when he arrived at Bargarh.

➡️ Patient dies before reaching Hospital as 108 Ambulance breaks down midway in Sambalpur.

India News

➡️ India reports 26,115 new COVID-19 cases, 34,469 recoveries and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,35,04,534 including 3,09,575 active cases, 3,27,49,574 cured cases & 4,45,385 deaths.

➡️ 81,85,13,827 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 96,46,778 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ 55,50,35,717 samples tested for COVID19 up to 20th September 2021. Of these, 14,13,951 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 19,653 fresh COVID-19 infections and 152 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Nearly 81 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Ministry of Health.

➡️ More than 79.58 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now, and more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.43 crore vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs: Government of India.

➡️ 13-year-old Boy held for raping 9-Year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh.

World News

➡️ New Zealand women’s cricket team receives bomb threat in Leicester.

➡️ Trial of multi-variant Covid booster vaccine begins in UK.