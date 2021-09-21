Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 462 new Covid cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 70 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.81% . 600 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

57,135 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,146 .

Khordha reported 201 new Covid cases while Jagatsinghpur reported 31 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 21 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 623

🔶 0-18 years: 70

🔶 New Deaths – 5

🔶 New Recoveries – 600

🔶 Samples Tested – 57,135 (62,509 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.80% (0.81% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (201), Jagatsinghpur (31), Cuttack (30), Jajpur (28).

🔷 New Deaths – Angul (1), Balasore (1), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19376326

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1021216

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1007666

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5351

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,146