DRDO Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch reveals Dubai link

Insight Bureau: Odisha Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda on Tuesday revealed that Rs 38,000 had been transferred to the bank account of one of the five persons in two installments from Dubai who were arrested in connection with the espionage in the Integrated Test Range of DRDO at Chandipur in Balasore.

It was also found out that a female operative using various fake identities had established connection with the accused persons and interacted through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. She was using a UK-based telephone number to contact them.

The telephones of the accused persons will be sent for forensic analysis.