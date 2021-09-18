TNI Morning News Headlines – September 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 695 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 401 quarantine and 294 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 261 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (87).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1), Mayurbhanj (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,124.

➡️ As many as 65,512 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Sambalpur: 6 more sluice gates of Hirakud dam over Mahanadi river closed. Flood water is being released through 18 gates.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,570 new COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,34,17,390 including 3,40,639 active cases, 3,26,32,222 cured cases & 4,44,529 deaths.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,89,12,277 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 61,15,690 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala reports 23,260 fresh COVID-19 infections, 20,388 recoveries and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Modi interacts with a doctor, during his address to healthcare workers & vaccine beneficiaries of Goa.

➡️ BJP names Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

➡️ RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu.

➡️ CBDT extends deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage by 6 months till March 2022.

World News

➡️ 10 civilians killed: US says Kabul drone strike was a ‘tragic mistake’.

➡️ Afghan govt not inclusive, don’t rush into recognising it, says PM Modi at SCO-CSTO summit.

➡️ Taliban to track, secure 2000-year-old Bactrian gold treasure: Report.

➡️ China, Pakistan in rush to exploit weakening Afghan economy: Report.