Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Insight Bureau: Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who recently quit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Saturday.

Babul Supriyo was inducted into the party in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

He had quit BJP following the Union Cabinet reshuffle in July. Supriyo, Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, was a Minister in the Modi Government but was dropped in the Cabinet reshuffle.

Earlier, he announced that he had quit politics and would also resign as MP.

Babul Supriyo joined BJP in 2014 and has been elected as Lok Sabha MP from Asansol in in West Bengal twice.