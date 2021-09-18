India sets World record with 2.5 crore COVID-19 jabs in a single day

Insight Bureau: India set a new world record on Friday with over 2.50 crore vaccine doses administered across the country in a single day, surpassing the previous record of China, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Karnataka administered the highest number of over 26.9 lakh vaccine doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

Earlier, China inoculated the most number of people in a day – 2.47 crore in June.

The World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Regional Office has congratulated India for the vaccination milestone.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At 11:58 pm, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to confirm the “historic” figure.