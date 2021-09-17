TNI Morning News Headlines – September 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 628 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

➡️ Khordha reports 291 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (72).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), (Khordha). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,122.

➡️ As many as 62,238 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Athagarh: Floodwater from Mahanadi river enters premises of Maa Bhattarika Temple

➡️ Notice served to JSW Steel in Keonjhar Dist over GST Payment irregularities.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes PM Modi’s sand sculpture with 2035 seashells on his 71st birthday.

India News

➡️ India reports 34,403 new COVID-19 cases & 37,950 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stand at 3,39,056 and cured cases stand at 3,25,98,424.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 77.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 63,97,972 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 22,182 cases yesterday.

➡️ Class 10, 12 List of candidates submission for CBSE Board Exams 2022 from today.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 45th meeting of the GST Council.

➡️ Sensex Rallies Over 400 Pts To New Peak In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 17,700.

World News

➡️ Veteran star Jane Powell passes away.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov before the commencement of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.