TNI Morning News Headlines – September 17, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 17, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes PM Modi's sand sculpture with 2035 seashells on his 71st birthday. News
143

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 628 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

➡️ Khordha reports 291 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (72).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), (Khordha). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,122.

➡️ As many as 62,238 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Athagarh: Floodwater from Mahanadi river enters premises of Maa Bhattarika Temple

➡️ Notice served to JSW Steel in Keonjhar Dist over GST Payment irregularities.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes PM Modi’s sand sculpture with 2035 seashells on his 71st birthday.

India News

➡️ India reports 34,403 new COVID-19 cases & 37,950 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 17, 2021

TNI Evening News Headlines – September 16, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total active cases stand at 3,39,056 and cured cases stand at 3,25,98,424.

➡️ A total of 76,57,17,137 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 16, of which 64,51,423 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 77.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 63,97,972 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 22,182 cases yesterday.

➡️ Class 10, 12 List of candidates submission for CBSE Board Exams 2022 from today.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the 45th meeting of the GST Council.

➡️ Sensex Rallies Over 400 Pts To New Peak In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 17,700.

World News

➡️ Veteran star Jane Powell passes away.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov before the commencement of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.