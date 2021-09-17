Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 628 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 96 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.01% . 681 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

62,238 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,122 .

Khordha reported 291 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 72 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 17 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 628

🔶 0-18 years: 96

🔶 New Deaths – 4

🔶 New Recoveries – 681

🔶 Samples Tested – 62,238 (60,722 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.01% (0.95% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (291), Cuttack (72), Jagatsinghpur (26), Sundargarh (23), Balasore (22), Mayurbhanj (22).

🔷 New Deaths – Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (2), Jagatsinghapur (1), (Khordha)

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19128253

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1018926

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1004845

🔶Death other than Covid – 53

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5906

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,122