PM Modi raises issue of ‘radicalisation’ at SCO Summit

Insight Bureau: Without mincing words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of increasing radicalisation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit today.

PM Modi, while virtually addressing the plenary session of the 21st meeting of the SCO, said that the recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear.

Radicalisation has become the biggest challenge to peace, security and trust deficit in the region, said PM Modi.

“India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India’s vast market,” he added.

PM Modi also welcomed the new SCO member Iran and three new dialogue partners – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.