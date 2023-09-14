TNI Morning News Headlines – September 14, 2023

➡️ Miscreants killed a former woman sarpanch and her husband at their home and dumped their bodies in a well at Mayurnacha village under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district.
➡️ Director of elementary education, Odisha writes to DEOs, BEOs, asks teachers to call off strike and resume duties in the interest of students.
➡️ Low pressure area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal concentrates into well-marked low pressure. It is likely to pass through Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the next 2 days: IMD Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Orange warning issued for six districts- Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha and Dhenkanal- and twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
➡️ Balangir district administration announces holiday in all Government and Private schools and AWCs today in view of heavy rainfall warning.
➡️ 8 more sluice gates of Hirakud dam opened; excess water now being released through 10 gates.
➡️ Vigilance sleuths in Odisha unearthed assets worth crores from the possession of an Assistant Manager of WATCO at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️ Anantnag ecnounter: J-K police, Army resume operation on second day.
Related Posts
➡️ Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, family members and Army officials pay tribute to Colonel, Major & Deputy SP who were martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag yesterday.
➡️ Father Ghulam Hassan Bhatt (Retd DIG) paid a floral tribute to martyr son Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat who lost his life in the Anantnag encounter.
➡️ India developed a tactical combat robot which will help soldiers in border lines. The surveillance camera can detect and track enemy tanks from a range of 5 km.
➡️ Bihar: ED arrests JD(U) legislator Radha Charan Shah in money laundering case.
➡️ Sensex rises 260 points, currently trading at 67,729 points. Nifty rises 87 points to 20,157.
➡️ Rupee rises 3 paise to 82.98 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ England all-rounder Ben Stokes crosses 3,000 run mark in ODI cricket.
Comments are closed.