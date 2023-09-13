Government to seek passage of four bills, hold discussion on Parliament’s 75 year journey during special session

New Delhi: The government will seek passage of four bills during next week’s special session of Parliament, which is to be held between September 18 and 22, as well as discuss the Parliament’s journey so far.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 3 during the monsoon session, is to be put up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Similarly, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which too was passed by Rajya Sabha on August 3, which will be put up for consideration and passing in the lower house.

The Post Office Bill, 2023, which was introduced in and passed by the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon season, is also to be put up for Lok Sabha’s consideration and passing, as well, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Apart from this, the session will also have a discussion on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”.

As reported earlier, there will be no Question Hour, no private member bills, no demands for grants as well as no Zero Hour during the special session.

Incidentally in the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, the special session has been referred to simply as the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha. (IANS)