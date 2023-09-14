TNI Evening News Headlines – September 14, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented with Odisha FC jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 and the AFC Cup 2023.
➡️ Odisha CM launched the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusti Yojana (MSPY).
➡️Low-pressure updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha districts till September 16,
➡️The deadly disease ‘Scrub Typhus’ has so far claimed 5 lives in Odisha.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Discharge petition filed by accused Gopal Das rejected; charges framed.
➡️Odisha Congress to boycott Assembly Speaker election: Senior Congress leader, Narasingha Mishra.
➡️An IED, found in a suspicious bag lying on the Handwara-Baramulla Highway near Kralgund in J&K’s Kupwara.
➡️NIA arrests Karnataka IS terror accused at Delhi airport on arrival from Nairobi.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates rail projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
➡️Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala puts state on alert. 2 deaths reported. 9 Kojhikode Panchayats declared as containment zones.
➡️INDIA alliance will boycott 14 anchors across nine TV news channels.
➡️Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in as President of Singapore.
➡️Pakistani special court rejects bail application of former prime minister Imran Khan in cypher case.
