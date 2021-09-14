TNI Morning News Headlines – September 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 428 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 252 quarantine and 176 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 179 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070.

➡️ As many as 48,086 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ IMD issues Yellow warning in 14 districts of Odisha – Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Keonjhar.

➡️ Highest-ever rainfall recorded in Angul & Subarnapur.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar closed for visitors today due to incessant rainfal.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Rourkela for distribution of BSKY smart cards to the beneficiaries during a programme at RSP Super Specialty Hospital.

➡️ Crorepati’ Anganwadi Worker of Koradakanta Anganwadi Center in Bhubaneswar in Vigilance Net.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,404 new COVID 19 cases, 37,127 recoveries and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,32,89,579 including 3,62,207 active cases, 3,24,84,159 cured cases & 4,43,213 deaths.

➡️ A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 12th September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,22,38,324 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 78,66,950 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 15,058 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York: Ministry of External Affairs.

➡️ Centre announces auction for sale of Rs 26,000 cr govt securities.

➡️ Sensex rises 212 points in the opening trading, currently at 58,389.85; Nifty inches 62 points, currently at 17,417.85.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.61 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at White House on September 24.

➡️ Bee Carrozzini flaunts her baby bump at Met Gala 2021

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl dies at the age of 79.

➡️ Taliban seize $6 million in cash, 15 gold bricks from ex-Vice President Saleh’s house.

➡️ China locks down city of 4.5 million as Delta surges again.

➡️ WHO congratulates India for administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs in just 13 days.