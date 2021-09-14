TNI Morning News Headlines – September 14, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 14, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Rourkela for distribution of BSKY smart cards to the beneficiaries during a programme at RSP Super Specialty Hospital
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 428 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 252 quarantine and 176 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 179 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (46).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,070.

➡️ As many as 48,086 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ IMD issues Yellow warning in 14 districts of Odisha – Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Keonjhar.

➡️ Highest-ever rainfall recorded in Angul & Subarnapur.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar closed for visitors today due to incessant rainfal.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Rourkela for distribution of BSKY smart cards to the beneficiaries during a programme at RSP Super Specialty Hospital.

➡️ Crorepati’ Anganwadi Worker of Koradakanta Anganwadi Center in Bhubaneswar in Vigilance Net.

India News

➡️ India reports 25,404 new COVID 19 cases, 37,127 recoveries and 339 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 3,32,89,579 including 3,62,207 active cases, 3,24,84,159 cured cases & 4,43,213 deaths.

➡️ A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 tested up to 12th September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 75,22,38,324 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 78,66,950 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala recorded 15,058 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York: Ministry of External Affairs.

➡️ Centre announces auction for sale of Rs 26,000 cr govt securities.

➡️ Sensex rises 212 points in the opening trading, currently at 58,389.85; Nifty inches 62 points, currently at 17,417.85.

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.61 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at White House on September 24.

➡️ Bee Carrozzini flaunts her baby bump at Met Gala 2021

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl dies at the age of 79.

➡️ Taliban seize $6 million in cash, 15 gold bricks from ex-Vice President Saleh’s house.

➡️ China locks down city of 4.5 million as Delta surges again.

➡️ WHO congratulates India for administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs in just 13 days.

