Naveen distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards in Sundargarh Dist

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health cards in Sundargarh District today.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a number of development projects of the district during his one day visit to the district today.

The Smart Health Card will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families. Under the Smart Health Card, each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh & women members can Rs 10 lakh per year.

Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antodaya Scheme will get this health card.

Odisha is the first State in the country to have provided such facility in the health sector.