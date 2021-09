Odisha: ECoR announces cancellation of several Trains, check details

Insight Bureau: The East Coast Railway on Tuesday have announced cancellation of 12 trains and diversion of 8 trains following derailment of a goods train between Angul-Talcher road single line railway section. The train services in Dhenkanal-Sambalpur Rail Section has been affected due to derailment of a goods train.

Here is the list of the cancelled, diverted, short terminated and rescheduled trains as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON 14.09.2021:

01. 08105 Rourkela-Puri Special from Rourkela.

02. 08106 Puri-Rourkela Special from Puri.

03. 02862Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

04. 02866 Puri-LTT Special from Puri.

05. 08493 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

06. 08494 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Balangir.

07. 08451Hatia-Puri Special from Hatia.

08. 08452 Puri-Hatia Special from Puri.

09. 08425 Puri-Durg Special from Puri.

10. 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg

11. 08127 Rourkela-Gunupur Special from Rourkela.

12. 08128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur (on 15.09.2021).

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

13. 02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Special from Anand Vihar on 13.09.2021 will run via Chakradharpur-Jaroli & Jakhapura.

14. 08503 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Special from Visakhapatnam (now at Khalikot) will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh-Sambalpur.

15. 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on 13.09.2021 now at Boinda will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

16. 08451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Special from Hatia on 13.09.2021 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

17. 02145 LTT-Puri Special from LTT on 12.09.2021 now at Angul will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

18. 04709 Bikaner-Puri Special from Bikaner on 12.09.2021 now at Rairakhol will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

19. 05128 Gunupur-Rourkela Special from Gunupur on 13.09.2021 now at Talcher Road will run via Kapilas Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli.

20. 02037 Puri-Ajmer Special from Puri on 13.09.2021 now at Budhapank will run via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh.

PARTIALLY CANCELLED:

02861 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Rourkela on 14.09.2021 will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur City and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur City and Bhubaneswar from both the directions.