TNI Morning News Headlines – September 12, 2023

➡️Noted medicine specialist Professor Dr. Rajkishore Das passed away. He was 87.
➡️Development commissioner chairs high-level Collectors’ conference in Bhubaneswar.
➡️IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha starting from September 13.
➡️20th National Level Handloom Exhibition, organised by Boyanika, was inaugurated at IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Researcher Dipti Ranjan Sahoo from Odisha has been selected for Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards for the year 2022.
➡️NTA announces online application dates for SWAYAM 2023 semester exams.
➡️Kerala health department issued health alert in Kozhikode after two people died after being infected by the Nipah virus.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves for Madrid, Spain to participate in a three-day business summit.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids 10 places linked to arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Andaman Sea at 03:39 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Manipur’s Ukhrul.
➡️‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan has breached the Rs 500-crore mark in box-office collections worldwide.
➡️Sensex jumps 412.02 points to 67,539.10 in early trade; Nifty climbs 114 points to 20,110.35.
➡️Rupee rises 10 paise to 82.93 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Asia Cup: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tons, Kuldeep Yadav’s 5 wicket sets up India’s massive 228-run win over Pakistan.
➡️India will face Sri Lanka in the fourth match of Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023 today.
➡️North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrives in Russia for rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
➡️US makes deal with Iran to swap prisoners and release USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.
➡️Death toll from Morocco earthquake surpasses 2,600.
